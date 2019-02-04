Which commercial won the Super Bowl? Depends on who you ask

No, seriously, how do you do it? Because everyone else is. As the profile and cultural significance of the big game has only grown for advertisers (not to mention the price of entry, pegged this year at about $5 million for every 30 seconds), so too have the ways in which we determine their popularity, scale, and effectiveness.

Let’s break down five different top 5 rankings and see what it might tell us about which ad really won the Super Bowl.

The granddaddy of all metrics (at least for many CMOs) is the USA Today Ad Meter, measured by public voting. Its top-ranked ad this year is the NFL’s “The 100-Year Game.” And yet out of four other major rankings, the league’s paean to itself was nowhere to be seen. The NFL spot was followed by Amazon Alexa’s “Not Everything Makes the Cut,” Microsoft’s “We All Win,” Hyundai’s “The Elevator,” and Verizon’s “The Coach Who Wouldn’t Be Here.”

In addition to the aforementioned Ad Meter, we’re considering: Immersion Neuroscience, which monitors the release of oxytocin from the brain to measure the emotional resonance of each ad; EDO, a TV measurement and analytics company cofounded by actor Edward Norton that measures real-time impact of ads by capturing minute-by-minute changes in online searches and other web activity; Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s annual analysis of social media chatter throughout and after the game; and finally, YouTube’s report on the most-viewed Super Bowl ads.

YouTube reported on Monday morning that its most watched Super Bowl ads so far are: Verizon’s “The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here,” Amazon Alexa’s “Not Everything Makes the Cut,” Jeep’s “Big Game Blitz,” Hyundai’s “The Elevator,” and Marvel Studios’s new Avengers trailer. So a little consensus seems to emerge around Verizon, Alexa, and Hyundai as being among the best, but then Salesforce Marketing Cloud reports that the five most-talked-about brands were Bud Light, Pepsi, Budweiser, Doritos, and Avocados from Mexico, and now I don’t know what to believe.

So let’s go to the science and see what it has to say!