The anti-plastic movement is coming for your bathroom

Modern life runs on plastic. When you become aware of the large quantities of plastic washing into the ocean, choking marine animals, you suddenly start seeing the material everywhere: It envelopes the food in our kitchen, it is shaped into animals and building blocks in our children’s nurseries, it’s in our shower curtains.

But there’s a small movement brewing among designers and entrepreneurs to cut out single-use plastic from the products we use every day. And over the past month, we’ve seen how they are coming for our bathrooms.

Last year, a startup called Myro enlisted the help of two industrial designers from a firm called Visibility to create a deodorant system that also includes a reusable case, in which you insert new pods. Just last week, a brand called By Humankind launched with the goal of ridding personal care products of single-use plastic. It debuted with three items: Shampoo that is cold-pressed into a bar, mouthwash tablets that you mix with water, and a deodorant that comes in a reusable container. By Humankind received $4 million in seed funding led by Lerer Hippeau, signaling that VCs believe there’s the potential for an anti-plastic brand to scale quickly.

And it’s not just startups that are working toward cleansing your bathroom of plastic. My colleague Adele Peters recently reported on an exciting and ambitious effort by a coalition of giant conglomerates including Procter & Gamble and Unilever, which own many of the largest personal care brands on the market. A company called Loop has designed reusable deodorant bottles for Dove, Degree, and Axe, along with Pantene shampoo, Crest, and OralB mouthwash. (Loop will also work with food brands to create reusable containers for things like Hellman’s mayonnaise and Ranch dressing.)

Why the bathroom?

You don’t realize it until you really look for it, but there’s plastic everywhere in your bathroom–and it’s all disposable. Cyrill Gutsch, a former designer and the founder of the environmental startup Parley for the Oceans, points out that plastic was first engineered a century ago to be a material that would exist forever. This was extremely valuable for making things that needed to be durable, like furniture or car interiors. But it never made sense to use it in items that were designed to be disposable, which includes most of the items in our bathroom, many in our kitchen, and even the fast-fashion garments we wear, which are so inexpensive that consumers often only wear them between seven and 10 times before chucking them out.

Companies did have reasons for making disposable items out of plastic. When plastic became mainstream in the 1950s, it was so cheap to manufacture that brands saw it as a clever way to bring new convenience to customers’ lives. In a famous Time cover from 1955, a family is standing in front of a trash can, disposable plastic plates, forks, and straws in the air like confetti, along with the headline “Throwaway Living.”