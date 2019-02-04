Watch the first firing of SpaceX’s new Starship Raptor rocket engine

Early this morning Elon Musk tweeted a photo and video of SpaceX’s newest toy, the Raptor engine destined for the company’s prototype Starship vehicle. The Starship is the craft that is designed to transport people across the Earth in hours and eventually carry humans to Mars.

The rocket is currently being built outside of Brownsville, Texas, and the image and video Musk tweeted is the first time the public has gotten to see it in action. As you can see, even the propulsion trail from the ignition looks out of this world with its green tint. When asked about the color, Musk explained on Twitter, “[The] engine use methox torch igniters. Green tinge is either camera saturation or a tiny bit of copper from the chamber.”