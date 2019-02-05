What Brexit means to U.K. business: like jumping out of a plane without a parachute

With the United Kingdom now hurtling toward a political train wreck over “Brexit,” business uncertainty is driving the U.K. economy toward a recession.

Nicholas A. Bloom, a professor of economics by courtesy at Stanford Graduate School of Business and a leading analyst of how uncertainty affects the economy, says the turmoil generated by Brexit is unique.

The British sterling has dropped roughly 10% against the dollar and 15% against the euro since voters approved a referendum in 2016 to leave the European Union at the end of March. The U.K. economy, which had been growing faster than any other Group of Seven nation before the referendum, is now growing slower than any other. In fact, Bloom estimates that the U.K. economy is about 1.5% smaller than it would have been without the drama.

“Brexit is unique,” he says. “If you look back at big events over the years–the JFK assassination, the OPEC oil embargo, the 9/11 attacks–they all created big surges of uncertainty that later subsided as people learned about the impact. With Brexit, the uncertainty has actually increased. The only historical parallel is the Great Depression, which started with the stock market crash of 1929.”

Polling Business Leaders

Bloom, who co-created the widely cited Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, teamed up with the Bank of England and the University of Nottingham and worked with Stanford PhD student Scarlet Chen to regularly survey business executives about Brexit’s likely impact.

Their Decision Maker Panel now includes top financial executives at about 6,000 U.K. businesses, large and small, that collectively employ more than 10% of the nation’s private-sector workforce. About 3,000 companies participate in each monthly survey.

An overwhelming majority of the companies, about 70%, say they oppose Brexit. The opposition is strongest among bigger companies, and Bloom estimates that the opposition represents companies with about 80% of private-sector employees.