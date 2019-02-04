Exclusive: Meet the 9 startups that Techstars believes can disrupt the music industry

The music industry seems more consolidated than ever, but startup accelerator Techstars continues to bet on its future. Because where there are giant players, there are overlooked new market opportunities.

Now in its third year, Techstars is announcing nine new companies that are using artificial intelligence, augmented reality, deep learning, and more to reshape the music industry. Since it launched in 2017, Techstars Music Accelerator has helped to support the visions of 21 startups catering to everything from ticket sales to music generators–and the 2019 class further broadens that scope. Here’s the new class:

The Music Fund (San Francisco): a platform that uses a data-driven, smart-pricing algorithm to offer up-front cash for a portion of any artist’s royalty income from streaming

SuperRes (Brisbane, Australia): uses artificial intelligence to separate, classify, and up-res audio for the purpose of audio search, discovery, recommendation, personalization, and quality enhancement

Inklocker (Los Angeles): a decentralized global network of on-demand manufacturers

Replica (Brisbane, Australia): uses artificial intelligence to create the next generation of games, films, music, and other media with access to millions of “Replica” voice actors on demand

Marble AR (Los Angeles): an augmented-reality platform that creates live music experiences with visuals, lights, sounds, physical object interactions, and audience participation