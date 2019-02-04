I rode the 300-pound electric tricycle that could be the future of urban deliveries

One of the first things that Brian Rinckenberger, commercial sales director for Rad Power Bikes , tells me as I sit perched on the saddle of one of the company’s massive electric tricycles is that regular cyclists usually freak out at this point.

I am no exception. I’m in Golden Gardens, a waterfront park on the northwest edge of Seattle overlooking the Puget Sound. And I’m about to try to pedal 500 pounds–a 300-pound tricycle, piled with 200 pounds of cargo in the truck-bed attachment behind me–across the parking lot. For reference, my road bike, which I ride daily, is 22 pounds. I can’t stop moving my feet from the pedals to the ground in an unnecessary attempt to stop the tricycle from tipping over, as I’m convinced it will.

This, Rinckenberger says, is how people used to riding a bike generally react when they first try out the RadBurro–Rad Power Bikes’ new, multipurpose electric trike that can carry up to 700 pounds (including the rider). The pedaling action may be the same, but that’s about where the similarity stops. But even through my slight panic at the disconnect between road cycling and piloting the behemoth I’m sitting on, I recognize that this is what makes the Burro such a revolutionary tool.

Rad makes a number of other electric bicycles, which mimic non-motorized bike transport just with an additional boost from a motor. If you think of e-bikes as a replacement for a car, the Burro is the successor to a box truck. It stands to reason that a similar learning curve exists between learning to drive a massive truck and learning to pilot the Burro.

Rad’s cofounders, Mike Radenbaugh and Ty Collins, designed the Burro in the hopes that small businesses will use it to transport goods, instead of relying on cars and trucks.The Burro can reach up to 80 miles on a single battery charge; the battery needs to be plugged in for 2.5 hours to go from dead to fully charged. It takes around four or five Burros to move the cargo that a typical truck can carry, but the trikes cost just over $5,000, versus over $25,000 for a box truck. In terms of cost and capacity, a small fleet of Burros is equal to a single truck, and leaves a much lighter environmental footprint. The appeal of this trade-off has reached some major players in the delivery industry: In Portland, Seattle, and Pittsburgh, UPS is rolling out an e-tricycle delivery pilot with the same idea.

The Burro comes with a number of different attachments to work with different delivery needs. There’s a flatbed and a truck bed, both around three feet by four feet, which work for moving things like garden supplies and loose equipment. In Seattle, the Woodland Park Zoo electrician, who regularly has to get around the property with hundreds of pounds of equipment and tools, uses the Burro with the truck bed so their work is carbon free. There is a large, insulated steel cargo box–which stands over four feet tall–useful for perishable goods deliveries and larger loads. Spud, a grocery delivery company in Vancouver, has swapped out its vehicles for RadBurros equipped with cargo attachments. And there’s a carriage-style passenger seat, which companies like Hood River Pedicab use to bring people on tours.

Dave Wilke, the Woodland Park Zoo’s facilities director, says the zoo has used people-powered tricycles on the property for decades, but RadBurro has made it possible to do more without relying on internal combustion vehicles. “We have a decent amount of elevation change across our 96 acres,” he says. “That’s hard enough to manage when you’re moving yourself and a bike, but throw in a couple hundreds pounds of load at the back, and it’s impossible.” With the Burro, though, the electrician who mainly uses it no longer needs to rely on a car, and the zoo will likely purchase more for other maintenance departments. For the zoo, Wilke says, the electric tricycle helps the staff live out their commitment to leaving as light an environmental footprint as possible.