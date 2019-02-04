Google’s Verily may make smart shoes that track your weight

If you have ever wondered how much that giant-ass burrito you ate for lunch actually weighs in your stomach, Verily may have a solution.

Verily, which is Google parent company Alphabet’s life sciences division, is reportedly looking for a company to help it develop shoes with sensors embedded to monitor the wearer’s weight, CNBC reports. While weighing in situ burritos is a perk, the shoes would have other functions, too, including movement tracking, and could potentially monitor for falls, which anyone trying to track an older parent could really appreciate.

According to CNBC, which cited anonymous sources, Verily already has a prototype of the shoes and is looking for a partner to help it bring them to market (Skechers, you up?). While CNBC says it is not known whether the project is still active, it would make sense for Verily to get in on the fall-monitoring tech. Apple recently introduced fall detection software with its Apple Watch Series 4, which can also contact emergency services in case of major accidents. Technology could help seniors age in place while giving their families some tech-induced peace of mind.

Whether or not the shoes become a reality, it’s clear Verily is thinking outside of the smartwatch when it comes to wearables. The shoes might have paired well with the smart contact lens Verily was working on if it hadn’t put that project on hold.

We reached out to Verily and will update if they choose to comment.