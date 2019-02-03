You’ve prioritized diversity, here’s how to show it to candidates

If you’re like most industry-leading organizations, you’ve already revamped your website and policies to be more inclusive, and you’re working hard (and having hard conversations ) to make sure you’re addressing any deficiencies in diversity within your company. So why go the extra step to highlight your diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts in your interview process?

It’s simple, really: The purpose of the interview process is to show off what makes your company a unique and desirable place to work for the most qualified candidates. And in today’s competitive marketplace, where 78% of employees want their employers to be inclusive and treat everyone equally, showing candidates that you take diversity and inclusion initiatives seriously is an important thing to do.

If you want to make sure your interview candidates come away from their first meeting with your company understanding how important diversity and inclusion are to your business, here are three tips from career coach Jeff Magnuson.

1. Understand why candidates value diversity and inclusion

For the overwhelmed HR manager, D&I initiatives can sometimes become just another measure of how well they’re doing their job. In fact, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) just released standardized human capital reporting that includes diversity as a metric.

Before you welcome a prospective interview candidate with a dry line about the importance of diversity and inclusion, take a step back and look at your organization from the perspective of a prospective employee. You need to shake off this lackluster point of view because, according to Magnuson, the extent to which your company embraces diversity and inclusion can have a powerful impact on their career and daily life.

“Diversity and inclusion can help foster a positive work environment for everyone, which should always be a strategic goal,” says Magnuson. “Every employee benefits when they feel included and valued, and how a company approaches diversity and inclusion tells prospective employees how they’ll be treated and what they will very likely encounter in terms of the overall work culture.”

2. Share examples of how your company is promoting diversity and inclusion

When it comes to topics as important as diversity and inclusion, it’s not enough to hint at what your company is doing to stay competitive. You need to devote time in each interview to call out your efforts and show prospective candidates you take diversity seriously down to how you hire, who is allowed to contribute, and who you promote.