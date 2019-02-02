This cool time-lapse map shows Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Arena replacing the Georgia Dome

When it opened in 1992, the Georgia Dome was an architectural wonder. It had the second largest capacity of any covered stadium in the world, making it the perfect home for the Atlanta Falcons football team and a natural host for Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIV.

However, by 2010 it was a little worse for the wear, and the Falcons wanted a new stadium. And because professional sports teams often leave cities unless they get whatever they want (looking at you, Howard Schultz), plans for a new stadium were made official in 2013.

Officials picked a spot a little south of the Georgia Dome, and they only had to buy out two historic churches to the tune of $35 million to make it happen. In 2014, contractors broke ground on the $1.5 billion building, which was eventually named the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After a few delays, thanks in part to its state-of-the-art retractable roof, the 75,000-capacity stadium finally opened its doors in 2017, as the new home of the Falcons and the city’s MLS team, Atlanta United.

This year, it will host the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots as they face off in Super Bowl LIII. As for the Georgia Dome, it was imploded in November 2017, which you implosion enthusiasts can watch in this video.

With Super Bowl Sunday upon us, spatial analytics company Esri created a time-lapse map, which you can explore to watch the Georgia Dome as it makes way for the construction of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check out the map here (or via the embed below), and scroll through to explore.