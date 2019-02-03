How to watch the 2019 Puppy Bowl live without cable

Dog lovers, put your paws in the air and get ready for the 15th annual Puppy Bowl , the most adorable answer to American football in the history of counterprogramming.

This year, Animal Planet’s annual dog show and charity event will feature 93 puppies from 51 shelters, all ready to represent either “Team Ruff” or “Team Fluff” and compete for a chance to win the coveted Lombarky Trophy. (You can’t make this stuff up.) According to the organizers, 100% of the puppies that have participated in the event have been adopted in years past, so the Puppy Bowl is not only a great way to get your doggie fix while ignoring the Super Bowl, it’s also for a good cause. (Side note: If you would like to adopt a dog from one of the shelters represented in the Puppy Bowl, you can do that here.)

Puppy Bowl XV takes place this afternoon (Sunday, February 3) at 3 p.m. ET. It will air on the Animal Planet network. You can see the full starting lineup of adorable pups here.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream all the furry fun on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you have a few different options. For viewers with login credentials from a pay-TV provider, just visit the Animal Planet website or download one of its mobile apps. Animal Planet is owned by Discovery. If you don’t have login credentials, you’ll need to sign up for a standalone streaming service that offers Discovery-owned channels. I’ve rounded up a few options below: