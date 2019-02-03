How to watch Super Bowl 2019 without cable

Because everything has been done and all things in life are cyclical, the New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl again this year, this time facing off against the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they will get a chance to redeem themselves after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. If not, at least they can enjoy Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi at the halftime show or, alternatively, watch some of this great counter-programing while they’re getting pulverized.

Super Bowl LIII takes place this evening (Sunday, February 3), and will air on CBS. Kickoff time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the big game on your smart TV, computer, or mobile device, I have some great news: CBS is letting viewers live-stream the game for free, which means you don’t need a dreaded cable-TV login, a subscription to a streaming service, or even an over-the-air antenna. I can’t vouch for how steady the stream will be under the weight of the heavy viewer traffic, but a free stream is a free stream.

If you’d rather be safe than sorry, you can always subscribe to a standalone service like CBS All Access with a free trial, and then just cancel it after the game. Either way, I’ve rounded up some options below.

With all those choices, you have no excuse for not seeing the Super Bowl live this year—unless you’re like me and are going to be at a Skittles musical instead.