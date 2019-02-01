How to Overcome Companies’ Top Communication Challenge

Companies are often so close to their products that it’s hard to find a simplified message that will most appeal to customers and prospects. Watch leadership expert Peter Bregman and his colleague, TechStars Managing Director Jennie Fielding, navigate the busy streets of New York City in a Ford Transit Connect and help geothermal heating and cooling company Dandelion find the right message for its customers.
This video was created for and commissioned by Ford Transit Connect.
