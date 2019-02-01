advertisement
Created For and Commissioned By: FORD TRANSIT CONNECT
How to Overcome Companies’ Top Communication Challenge

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Companies are often so close to their products that it’s hard to find a simplified message that will most appeal to customers and prospects. Watch leadership expert Peter Bregman and his colleague, TechStars Managing Director Jennie Fielding, navigate the busy streets of New York City in a Ford Transit Connect and help geothermal heating and cooling company Dandelion find the right message for its customers.

