Founders, this common fear is hindering your company’s success

When I joined FMG Leading with my business partner Foster Mobley, I threw myself into the work. I loved it. Our revenue was just over a million, we had six employees, but we knew we would grow. We were passionate and hard-working, and the performance of the organizations we coached always improved. In turn, they became loyal clients.

Like most small enterprises, our work came mainly through referrals. (Marketing? Who has time or money for that?) When I began, I worked hard to prove to our clients that I could do what Foster could, and I soon became the coach companies would ask for. That was immensely gratifying. As a result, I was constantly on the move, and my calendar was always full. I couldn’t even think about taking a vacation.

But the company wasn’t growing. In 2009, revenue was about the same as 2008. In 2010, as the Great Recession began to recede, it ticked up, but just barely. In 2011, we hit $2 million but fell below it in 2012. In 2013, we reached $2 million again, but since that was our number in 2011, it wasn’t a reason to jump up and down.

I was working as hard as I could, but that wasn’t enough. I went on a quest to find out why.

How fear impacts decision-making

Leaders have fears just like everyone else, and, when they let it impact their decision-making process, it can lead to dysfunctional behaviors. Some of the most common fears we see include being wrong, not being good enough, missing out on opportunities, and being taken advantage of by others.

Many leaders choose to repress these fears because they’re afraid of appearing weak or letting down the people who work with them. From the beginning, Foster and I believed that if leaders could understand and acknowledge their fears, and act without being influenced by them, there are no limits to what they can achieve.

On identifying my fears

As a coach, I realized that it was vital for me to understand what my worries were. My personality type, based on the Enneagram Institute’s scale, was “The Challenger.” That meant I secretly thought of myself as a hero–the person who runs into the burning building to save the day. I feared the idea that others might see me as someone who didn’t have control over everything, or as someone who (god forbid) might need the help of someone else. This meant that I fed my ego by having clients who insisted I was the only coach who could help them.