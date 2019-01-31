Apple has now disabled Google’s beta and internal iOS apps [Updated]

This story has been updated with quotes from the companies and news that Apple has now restored Facebook’s developer certificate.

As it did to Facebook earlier this week, Apple has now revoked a certificate that allows Google to run pre-production and internal iOS apps.

Citing a person familiar with the situation, The Verge’s Tom Warren reports that pre-release versions of Google Maps, Hangouts, Gmail, and other pre-release beta apps stopped working Thursday. Employee-only apps including the Gbus iOS transportation app and the company’s internal cafe app have also conked out.

Apple did this because Google had released a research app called Screenwise Meter that monitored virtually everything the user does on their phone. But rather than being available through the App Store, the app relied on an Apple developer certificate to run. Apple’s policy says the certificate should be used only for internal apps and app testing. Google disabled the app Wednesday after news coverage of it appeared.

“We are working together with Google to help them reinstate their enterprise certificates very quickly,” Apple said in a statement Thursday.

Google’s statement said the same thing: “We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon.”

Apple revoked the same kind of certificate from Facebook Wednesday for the same reasons. The social network had been paying adults and teens to install a social media research app called Facebook Research that monitored users’ browsing, calling, and shopping activities on their phones, TechCrunch’s Josh Constine reported on Tuesday evening. That app also relied on an Apple certificate to run on iOS devices.