What to watch instead of Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show

When asked to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, Barbadian mononym Rihanna reportedly said no . The NFL then proceeded to hire the only possible equivalent to the fierce rhythms, charisma, authenticity, and platinum pipes of Riri: Maroon 5.

That’s right, the undisputed kings of music to buy khakis to, Maroon 5, will take the stage at Mercedes-Benz Arena this Super Bowl Sunday to perform indispensable hits such as “Need That Girl Body,” “Sexy Masquerade,” and “Love in the Time of Horniness (Theme from Jumanji).”

The band, which hails from the precise epicenter of the Middle of the Road, will be joined by street cred-lending rapper Travis Scott, who seemed conflicted about performing for the league that spurned Colin Kaepernick but decided to do it anyway. And then Big Boi also decided to lend a hand. Perhaps Mick Jagger will join in to strut the stage during “Moves Like Jagger”. Who knows? When Maroon 5 is involved, anything can happen! The band has gone from being so uncool they’re actually secretly cool back to being more uncool than ever so many times, I got whiplash. And then I heard the totality of Songs About Jane playing in the neck doctor’s waiting room.

In any case, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show is destined to be eminently forgettable. There’s no way it will be the worst one ever–not when the trio of Aykroyd, Goodman, and Belushi hit the field in 1997 to promote Blues Brothers 2000 and kill music forever–but it is poised to set the bar high for soul-crushing blandness and trend-surfing chameleonry. Needless to say, I’ll be skipping it. For those attending high-density Super Bowl parties, you will unfortunately be trapped in the silky talons of Adam Levine for approximately twelve and a half minutes on Sunday night. For anybody who holds dominion over what goes on the TV in their home, though, you are free to watch anything else in the world. Unlike the game of football, nothing is out of bounds!

You could, for instance, watch any random twelve and a half minutes of Mandy, the extremely trippy and disturbing throwback horror flick whose tone both matches and surpasses an all-time great unhinged Nic Cage performance.

You could watch the Showstopper Challenge of any Mary Berry-era episode of The Great British Bake Off, conveniently streaming on Netflix under the (stupidly) Americanized title, The Great British Baking Show.

If post-ironic leftist comedy is your milieu, you might dip into Chapo Trap House’s Game Day live twitch stream, which starts at halftime.