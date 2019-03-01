Meet the illustrious judges of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards

Welcome to the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards, the world’s most prestigious competition honoring the intersection of design and business. We’ve recruited an all-star cast of designers, executives, and thought leaders to judge the awards. Meet them below and stay tuned as we add even more judges before the competition’s deadline, May 10.

advertisement

advertisement

Gadi Amit NewDealDesign Gadi Amit is a San Francisco-based technology designer behind some of the most innovative and market-winning products created in the past two decades. Founder of technology design studio NewDealDesign, Amit leads a multidisciplinary team uniting people, culture, and technology to build joyful experiences for the world’s top brands and disruptors alike. Clients include Fitbit, Microsoft, Google, Herman Miller, Postmates, Comcast, and many more. Gail Anderson School of Visual Arts Designer, educator, and writer Gail Anderson is the creative director at Visual Arts Press at the School of Visual Arts, where she has taught for over 25 years. Anderson is the recipient of the 2018 Cooper Hewitt National Design Award for Lifetime Achievement and the 2008 AIGA Medal. She has co-authored 15 books with Steven Heller and is a partner at Anderson Newton Design. Paola Antonelli The Museum of Modern Art Paola Antonelli joined the Museum of Modern Art in 1994 and is a senior curator in the Department of Architecture & Design, as well as MoMA’s founding director of Research & Development. She has curated numerous shows, lectured worldwide, and has served on several international architecture and design juries.

advertisement

Scott Belsky Adobe As Adobe’s chief product officer, Scott Belsky leads product management and engineering for Creative Cloud products and services. Scott is a cofounder of Behance, an investor in numerous startups, and has been an advisor on design and product management for leading companies and organizations, including Adidas, Pinterest, and Facebook. He is the author of two bestselling books, Making Ideas Happen and The Messy Middle. Ben Fry Fathom Information Design Ben Fry is principal of Fathom Information Design, a studio in Boston focused on understanding complicated data problems. Fry is a lecturer at MIT, has authored multiple books, and develops “Processing”–the programming environment he co-created with Casey Reas used by artists, engineers, scientists, and students all over the world since 2001. His work can be found in museums, feature films, research labs, and the portfolios of Fathom’s clients such as Nike, JPMorgan, DARPA, and National Geographic. Susan Kare Pinterest Susan Kare is the designer “who gave the Macintosh a smile.” She is best known for creating the distinctive icons, typefaces, and other graphic elements that gave the Apple Macintosh its characteristic—and widely emulated—look and feel. Since then, Kare has designed digital graphics for numerous companies, including IBM, Microsoft, and Facebook, along with textiles for areaware.com, prints, and murals. Since 2015, she has been a creative director at Pinterest.

advertisement

Bernard Khoury Bernard Khoury Bernard Khoury studied architecture at the Rhode Island school of Design and received a master’s degree in architectural studies from Harvard University in 1993. He was awarded the honorable mention of the Borromini Prize in 2001 and the Architecture + Award in 2004. Khoury has lectured and exhibited his work in over 120 prestigious academic institutions in Europe and the U.S. Over the past 20 years, his office has developed an international reputation and a significant diverse portfolio of highly published projects both locally and in over 15 countries abroad. John Maeda Automattic John Maeda is global head of design at Automattic, leading the world’s largest all-distributed design team. Formerly of Kleiner Perkins, Rhode Island School of Design, and the MIT Media Lab, he serves on the board of Sonos, Wieden+Kennedy, and Cooper Hewitt. Justin Garrett Moore New York City Public Design Commission Justin Garrett Moore is an urban designer and the executive director of the New York City Public Design Commission. He has extensive experience in urban design and city planning—from large-scale urban systems, policies, and projects to grassroots and community-focused planning, design, and arts initiatives. At the Public Design Commission, his work is focused on advancing the quality of the public realm, and fostering accessibility, diversity, and inclusion in the city’s public buildings, spaces, and art.

advertisement

Janett Nichol Nike Janett Nichol is the vice president of apparel innovation at Nike. A longtime Nike veteran, Nichol has designed basketball uniforms for Division 1 programs including Kentucky, Connecticut, and Georgetown, as well as signature collections for some of basketball’s most elite athletes like Michael Jordan. Today, she leads the innovation team for the Apparel NXT organization. Kim Rees Capital One Kim Rees is head of data experience design at Capital One. Her work is deeply aligned to serve the practices of data science and machine learning in human-centered approaches. Lisa Strausfeld Information Art Lisa Strausfeld is an award-winning interaction designer, information architect, and data visualization pioneer. Her studio is Informationart. She currently holds a senior research position at The New School where her focus is on visualizing knowledge as an immersive 3D world. From 2015 to 2017, Strausfeld served as acting global creative director of the Gallup Organization. Prior to Gallup, Strausfeld spent three years at Bloomberg LP as global head of data visualization. From 2002 to 2011, Strausfeld was a partner at Pentagram, where she built a practice around digital information projects including the design of large-scale media installations, software prototypes, user interfaces, signage, and websites. She received the 2010 National Design Award for interaction design and her work is part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

advertisement

Yuri Suzuki Pentagram Yuri Suzuki is a sound artist, designer, and electronic musician. In 2018, Suzuki was appointed partner at Pentagram. Based at Pentagram’s London studio Yuri and his team work with an international client base pushing the boundaries of design, technology, and sound crossing the fields of both low tech and high tech. Kristy Tillman Slack Kristy Tillman currently serves as the head of global experience design at Slack. As the first in the role, she is building a vision and a team whose mission it is to lead the transformation of branded and built environments, workplace experience and culture, and their integrated services and programs through the use of design and technology to make Slack employees, partners, and visitors’ lives more pleasant and productive.