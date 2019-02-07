How to not be boring

Recently, I was at a gathering of colleagues when someone turned to me and asked, “So, what’s new with you?”

Ordinarily, I think I’m a good conversationalist. After all, it’s literally my job to talk to people and tell their stories or share their advice. And that’s not exactly an unexpected question. Still, the only “new-to-me” topics that came to mind were my daughter’s basketball tournament and my feelings about that morning’s political headlines—neither scintillating or appropriate topics at that moment.

Oh, no, I thought. Have I become boring?

But sharing our experiences in an authentic way to connect with other people is what makes us interesting, says Michael Pirson, PhD, associate professor of management systems at Fordham University. The hesitation I felt in not sharing the ordinary things that were happening in my life, and the frantic mental search for something more interesting, may have backfired and made me seem less interesting.

“If someone is contriving some conversation that might be interesting, it’s probably not going to land well,” says Pirson, whose expertise includes trust and well-being, mindfulness, and humanistic management. “It’s going to feel like a contrived conversation that people don’t necessarily want to tune in to.”

Find wonder in the ordinary

The most interesting people aren’t those who’ve gone on some Eat, Pray, Love journey to find themselves. Instead, Pirson says, they’re those who examine the ordinary. “Often, the ‘boring things’ are maybe not that trivial. Maybe they’re not that boring. Maybe they are actually little miracles,” he says. Share your observations about the world around you—interesting stories you saw or things you noticed–and you may be surprised by the universal connection they inspire.

This is essentially how Jessica Hagy starts her day. The creator of Indexed, a website where she creates and publishes interesting and amusing charts that relate to her own observations, and author of How to be Interesting: an Instruction Manual, Hagy spends a lot of time thinking about what’s interesting to her. People who are interesting are relentlessly curious, she says.