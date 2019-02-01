It’s time to ditch Google Analytics

Google is so embedded in the infrastructure of the web that you don’t always know when it’s there–but Google isn’t just tracking your movements online so it can sell ads. It also provides Google Analytics , which helps other companies and individuals identify who visits their websites, along with a host of other information, like how much time you spend on a given site, where you came from, and even where you’re located. For businesses, Google Analytics provides crucial information about their customers.

But it also tracks a lot of data. And as Google has come under fire for a host of privacy scandals and consumers have grown wary of a general lack of privacy on the internet, a series of new startups has launched in the past few months to provide privacy-centric analytics, claiming not to collect any personal data and only display simple metrics like page views, referral websites, and screen sizes in clean, pared-down interfaces.

For Paul Jarvis, a writer and developer who’s been creating websites for 20 years, Google Analytics tracks more data than he’s comfortable with, including where people live and their age range. “This isn’t cool,” he says. “I don’t want my sites to do this.” Google says that Google Analytics offers customization on what types of data website owners collect, and users who don’t want to be tracked by Google Analytics can download a browser extension that blocks it. The company also says that Google Analytics doesn’t track any personally identifiable information, which includes things like names, phone numbers, mailing or email addresses, and geographical coordinates.

In June 2018, Jarvis launched an open-source analytics platform called Fathom, which anyone can use for free (though it requires technical knowledge to set up). The simple interface is just one web page, with a graph showing page views and visitors; a column of the biggest, most important numbers many users care about, like average time on site and bounce rate; and lists of top referral sites and most popular pages on the site. Crucially, everything is aggregated. “I came to the conclusion that I need aggregate data, not personal data,” Jarvis says. “It tracks the sum of actions that are taken, but nothing about a person.”

After seeing a surge of interest from developers, Jarvis launched a paid version of the service, where he and his partner Danny van Kooten will host the analytics on one of their servers and take care of maintenance, with prices ranging from $14 per month for less than 100,000 page views per month to $79 per month if the website gets more than 10 million page views per month (Google Analytics is free). The tiny company now has about 230 paying customers, many of whom are from Europe, which makes sense given the region’s stricter data laws and greater awareness of privacy issues. Jarvis says that the company processes more payments in euros than in U.S. dollars, and has been profitable since launch.

Around the same time Fathom launched a paid service, another data analytics company launched with a similar proposition, encapsulated in its name: Simple Analytics. Amsterdam-based developer Adriaan van Rossum founded it because he became worried about how much data Google Analytics was hoovering up about people without them knowing. He built the platform on a simple concept–no cookies, those pesky trackers that follow you around the internet, at all. Van Rossum’s code, which is only two lines embedded into the web page, also honors a browser setting called “Do Not Track,” which sends a message to the analytics software requesting for the user not to be tracked (it’s not turned on by default, but is available in most browsers). Most analytics ignore this setting since website owners have to opt-in to it, but Simple Analytics respects it and doesn’t include that visitor in its metrics. “The person or the visitor or browser user should be able to say, I don’t want to be tracked,” van Rossum says.

There are a few types of people who have gravitated toward van Rossum’s platform, which costs $9 per month for less than 100,000 page views, and $49 for less than a million (an enterprise package for bigger sites is also available). Some people sign up for Simple Analytics because they care about privacy, he says; but others sign up because they prefer the simple interface. “There’s a group of people that want to have analytics but are overwhelmed with the amount of information you get from Google Analytics,” he says. “You already get a headache when you open the page.”