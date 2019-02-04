Self-driving cars will never be moral. Let’s stop pretending otherwise

Ever since companies began developing self-driving cars, people have asked how designers will address the moral question of who a self-driving car should kill if a fatal crash is unavoidable. Recent research suggests this question may be even more difficult for car makers to answer than previously thought, because the moral preferences people have vary so much between countries.

The researchers, based at Harvard University and MIT, developed an online game simulating situations where a fatal car accident was inevitable. They asked around 40 million people from over 200 countries to choose between various accident outcomes, such as killing pedestrians rather than the car’s passengers.

The results revealed three cultural clusters where there were significant differences in what ethical preferences people had. For example, in the Southern cluster (which included most of Latin America and some former French colonies), there was a strong preference for sparing women over men. The Eastern cluster (which included many Islamic countries as well as China, Japan and Korea) had a lower preference for sparing younger people over older people.

The researchers concluded by saying that this information should influence self-driving car developers. But is that really the case? While this paper highlights an interesting discovery about global variations in moral preferences, it also highlights a persistent misunderstanding about AI, and what it can actually do. Given the current AI technology used in self-driving cars, the idea that a vehicle could make a moral decision is actually impossible.

The “moral machine” fantasy

Self-driving cars are trained to make decisions about where to steer or when to brake, using specific (or weak) AI (artificial intelligence that is focused on completing one narrow task). They’re designed with a range of sensors, cameras, and distance-measuring lasers (lidar) that give information to a central computer. The computer then uses the AI to analyze these inputs and make a decision.

Though the technology is currently relatively simple, cars will eventually outperform humans in these basic driving tasks. However, it’s unrealistic to think that self-driving cars should also be capable of making an ethical decision that even the most moral of human beings wouldn’t have time to make in an accident scenario. A car would need to be programmed with general AI if it were expected to do this.

General AI is the equivalent of what makes us human. It’s the ability to converse, enjoy music, find things funny, or make moral judgments. Producing general AI is currently impossible because of the complexity of human thought and emotions. If we require moral autonomous vehicles, we will not get there for several decades, if ever.