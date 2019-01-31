Twitter roasts Don Jr.’s spelling of SNL—er, sorry, S&L

The president may not like SNL, but at least he’s probably seen it. The same cannot be said for his son.
Newly bearded Serious Politics Man Donald Trump Jr. hit send on a tweet this morning that calls into question whether he even knows what the show stands for. And no, I’m not alluding to the show’s politics or principles; Jr. may not know what the letters in ‘SNL’ actually represent. Judging from the below tweet, he appears to think the “N” is an abbreviated “and” à la Steak ‘n Shake or Guns N’ Roses (but not NSync.)
The First Son, who is physically incapable of experiencing shame or self-awareness, probably thought he was scoring some primo Son Points by tweeting against one of his father’s sworn enemies. “Look at me, Dad,” he probably thought. “I’m mad at the comedy show, too!” Instead of the intended effect, Don Jr.’s tweet may have accomplished just the opposite. The Twitter ecosystem was collectively bruising from a morning filled with 12 tweets from Trump the Elder in just over two hours. Trump Jr.’s tweet arriving at that exact moment was a welcome relief, inspiring a shockwave of mockery so pronounced it may end up rising all the way to Father’s attention. Lovers of schadenfreude joined in a chorus of jokes about Saturday And Live and the Savings and Loan Crisis of the 1980s. Below is just a small sampling.
If you like S&L, wait till this weekend's &FL Super Bowl.
— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) January 31, 2019
Is S&L a local electric company?
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 31, 2019
LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT’S SATURDAY AND LIVE! pic.twitter.com/rII9bKnGoN
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 31, 2019
ah yes the classic comedy duo solce & labbana pic.twitter.com/WXMGlUL47V
— cale g weissman (@caleweissman) January 31, 2019
I didn't even know there was such a thing as a Savings and Loan skit.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 31, 2019
My favorite S&L actor of all time is Adam S&ler.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 31, 2019
Sometimes I love this shitty, dumb family! https://t.co/0UXBuNet1d
— Just Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) January 31, 2019
True comedy fans, however, may have been also upset by Trump Jr.’s use of “skit” instead of “sketch,” the former being something that happens at summer camp or on hip-hop albums in 1996.
Whether SNL addresses the instantly infamous tweet on the next episode remains unclear. There’s no new episode this weekend, and the following weekend we’ll have approximately 13,000 new terrible Trump-related incidents to discuss. However, at least one former cast member from the show has already weighed in on the controversy.
You dummy.
— Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) January 31, 2019