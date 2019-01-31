Twitter roasts Don Jr.’s spelling of SNL—er, sorry, S&L

The president may not like SNL , but at least he’s probably seen it. The same cannot be said for his son.

Newly bearded Serious Politics Man Donald Trump Jr. hit send on a tweet this morning that calls into question whether he even knows what the show stands for. And no, I’m not alluding to the show’s politics or principles; Jr. may not know what the letters in ‘SNL’ actually represent. Judging from the below tweet, he appears to think the “N” is an abbreviated “and” à la Steak ‘n Shake or Guns N’ Roses (but not NSync.)

The First Son, who is physically incapable of experiencing shame or self-awareness, probably thought he was scoring some primo Son Points by tweeting against one of his father’s sworn enemies. “Look at me, Dad,” he probably thought. “I’m mad at the comedy show, too!” Instead of the intended effect, Don Jr.’s tweet may have accomplished just the opposite. The Twitter ecosystem was collectively bruising from a morning filled with 12 tweets from Trump the Elder in just over two hours. Trump Jr.’s tweet arriving at that exact moment was a welcome relief, inspiring a shockwave of mockery so pronounced it may end up rising all the way to Father’s attention. Lovers of schadenfreude joined in a chorus of jokes about Saturday And Live and the Savings and Loan Crisis of the 1980s. Below is just a small sampling.

If you like S&L, wait till this weekend's &FL Super Bowl. — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) January 31, 2019

Is S&L a local electric company? — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 31, 2019

LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT’S SATURDAY AND LIVE! pic.twitter.com/rII9bKnGoN — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 31, 2019