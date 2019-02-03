Stadiums can ruin a city–but they can also save it

Stadiums are among the oldest forms of urban architecture: From Olympia to Rome, stadiums were at the center of Western cities, well before the great medieval cathedrals and the railroad stations of the industrial revolution.

Today, however, stadiums are regarded with growing skepticism. Construction costs can soar above $1 billion, and stadiums finished for major events such as the Olympic Games or the FIFA World Cup have notably fallen into disuse and disrepair.

But this need not be the case. History shows that stadiums can drive urban development and adapt to the culture of every age. Architects and planners are finding new ways to adapt the monofunctional sports arenas that became emblematic of modernization during the 20th century.

Adaptable amphitheaters

The amphitheater of Arles in France, with a capacity of 25,000 spectators, is perhaps the best example of just how versatile stadiums can be. Built by the Romans in 90 A.D., Arles amphitheater became a fortress with four towers after the fifth century, and was then transformed into a village containing more than 200 houses. With the growing interest in conservation during the 19th century, the structure was converted back into an arena for bull racing.

The imposing arena of Verona, Italy, with space for 30,000 spectators, was built 60 years before the Arles amphitheater and 40 years before the Colosseum. It has endured the centuries and today is considered one of the sacred temples of opera, thanks to its outstanding acoustics.

Research by Taisuke Kuroda of Kanto Gaukin University has revealed the Piazza dell’Anfiteatro in Lucca (capacity: 10,000) as another impressive example of an amphitheater becoming absorbed into the fabric of a city.

The Piazza evolved in a similar way to Arles, and was progressively filled with buildings from the medieval period until the 19th century, variously used as houses, a salt deposit, a powder magazine, and a prison. But rather than reverting to an arena, it became a market square, designed by Romanticist architect Lorenzo Nottolini. Today, the ruins of the amphitheater remain embedded in the shops and residences surrounding the public square.