A love letter to Brutalism in brutal times

There are not many middle-ground opinions about Brutalism. Blocky concrete isn’t subtle, and splits people almost immediately into opposing love-it or hate-it sides. Is it possible to look at its architectural forms with a fresh, nuanced perspective, as seen through an entirely different art form? This week, Bay Area choreographer Kristin Damrow debuted Impact , a contemporary dance at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts with Brutalism—the style itself, and the complicated feelings it evokes—at its heart.

Though it feels divergent, the show is actually an evolution from her last—Eames—which ran last year and delved into the relationship between mid-century modern masters Ray and Charles. Damrow is a bit of a design newbie, and was introduced to Brutalism during her research into the couple; though its stark vibe was totally distinct from the bright playfulness of their oeuvre, something about it stuck with her. “It just gives me this feeling,” she says of the architecture. “It’s moody, and it’s dark, and futuristic—but it feels like it’s lived through time.”

After Eames was complete, she revisited Brutalism and began to do some deep research. Massive, Expressive, Sculptural: Brutalism Now and Then became her bible as she learned more, and realized that Brutalism had, in fact, been “following” her for years: from Berkeley’s iconic, Mario Ciampi-designed Art Museum, where she put on one of first Bay Area performances as a newbie in the city in 2010, to the Glen Park BART station, where she used to commute through for rehearsals.

For many people, Brutalism is impossible to ignore, primarily because of the aesthetic, which is polarizing (to put it very, very lightly). But in many ways, concrete is the ultimate populist material. It’s inexpensive, incredibly durable, malleable into any shape but immovable once completed. It offers a wealth of opportunity for very little investment. Concrete is for the people! From this angle, it’s slightly ironic that Brutalism’s biggest supporters are architects and architecture critics, while the public the buildings serve are often passionately, vocally against the style. The most common complaint is that they’re “ugly.” (Our current president has apparently lobbed this very insult at Washington D.C.’s FBI headquarters.)

It can be tough to separate the structures themselves from the purposes they serve, and Damrow found these inherent tensions particularly interesting. “The buildings themselves helped to inspire the story,” she says, referencing both those known and new to her, as well as their form and function. “So many of them were built to bring communities together in different ways: as transit centers, libraries, theaters, and museums. They’re places for everyone to be in, or move through.”

That Brutalism is culturally divisive and so many buildings have been razed was not lost on Damrow, who views their eradication as a loss of history, but also a loss of this larger sense of place. Eventually Damrow developed a loose framework for a new show.

Impact’s “abstract” narrative follows five individuals surviving in a dystopian future; they exist as fugitives from an oppressive ruling class—represented by 10 additional dancers—that seeks to assimilate them. As the performance progresses, their separate storylines begin to intersect, until they converge fully in the end.