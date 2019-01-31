How to watch Locast: A brief guide to the free local TV streaming service

About a year ago, a nonprofit called Locast quietly started streaming local broadcast channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC in New York City. It has since expanded to six other cities, and will probably get a lot more attention now that the operation has been profiled by The New York Times. Essentially, Locast relies on an exemption in copyright law that lets nonprofits retransmit broadcasts to the public. In other words, Locast appears to be legal, though it hasn’t been tested in court.