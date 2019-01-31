Beyoncé and Jay-Z will give you free concert tickets for going vegan

Earlier this month, the duo made headlines by writing the introduction to a vegan cookbook called The Greenprint, challenging fans to follow them down a more animal-friendly, environmentally conscious path.

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” they wrote in the intro. “We used to think of health as a diet–some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

More importantly, though, the pair touted the profound impact on the environment that would come with droves of people converting to veganism. Now, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doubling down on their plea to fans, with a new contest that offers a chance at winning lifetime tickets to shows by Beyoncé and her spouse in exchange for a commitment to veganism. (This commitment will only be enforced via the honor system and the terrifying prospect of disappointing Beyoncé.)

The Queen herself announced the contest on Instagram, with a post pointing fans toward The Greenprint Project website. It’s an elaborate, interactive online experience that details not just how to enter the contest and possibly start planning your Beyoncé concert outfit for the years 2019-2049, but also specifically how eating more plant-based meals can reduce your environmental impact.

It’s the strongest suggestion yet that Beyoncé and her partner may be the ones to finally succeed where folks like Moby and Morrissey have so often failed: in making veganism cool.