These stunning polar vortex photos and videos show a nation frozen over

If you have been outside or at least on social media recently, you probably know that much of the American Midwest and now the East Coast are in the midst of a polar vortex, bringing record-breaking lows that have been linked to at least seven deaths . Temperatures in Chicago, for example, reached 21 degrees below zero, and that was before the windchill kicked in, according to the Chicago Tribune .

The phenomenon has given rise to not one but two hashtags on social media (#PolarVortex2019 and Chiberia), and has turned Instagram into a weather app, with users posting the temperatures in complete shock.

It’s so cold that New York got a rare snow squall, which is basically a short-lived whiteout, Minnesota was invaded by frozen pants, Chicago’s transit workers are setting the tracks on fire to keep the trains running, and Donald Trump displayed his ignorance about the effects of global warming.

Since a polar vortex is best viewed from inside where it’s warm, here are a few photos from the blistering cold: