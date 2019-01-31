These stunning polar vortex photos and videos show a nation frozen over

If you have been outside or at least on social media recently, you probably know that much of the American Midwest and now the East Coast are in the midst of a polar vortex, bringing record-breaking lows that have been linked to at least seven deaths. Temperatures in Chicago, for example, reached 21 degrees below zero, and that was before the windchill kicked in, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The phenomenon has given rise to not one but two hashtags on social media (#PolarVortex2019 and Chiberia), and has turned Instagram into a weather app, with users posting the temperatures in complete shock.
It’s so cold that New York got a rare snow squall, which is basically a short-lived whiteout, Minnesota was invaded by frozen pants, Chicago’s transit workers are setting the tracks on fire to keep the trains running, and Donald Trump displayed his ignorance about the effects of global warming.
Since a polar vortex is best viewed from inside where it’s warm, here are a few photos from the blistering cold:
Chicago Train Operator Sets Railway Lines On Fire. #PolarVortex #ChicagoRiver #PolarVortex #Chicago #Midwest #EastCoast #PolarVortex2019 #staywarm #snowday #snow #Snowing #SnowMageddon2019 #Chiberia #snowstorm2019 #staywarm pic.twitter.com/ANtBxHWHUQ
— Kren Feliz (@karenfelizlive) January 31, 2019
40-foot wall of ice steam on Lake Michigan today outside my window. Chicago is on lockdown today — ain’t nobody going anywhere! #Chiberia #CabinFever pic.twitter.com/qIfcX7SZbm
— Susana leyva (@SusanaLeyva) January 30, 2019
The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle. Monday Night on The Chicago River. #winter #chiberia #weather #news #chicago pic.twitter.com/c1HrLOm39s
— Barry Butler (@barrybutler9) January 29, 2019
Listen to a Bubble Crack, Chicago is Cold #BubbleCrack #PolarVortex #PolarVotex2019 #coldweather #freezing #Cold #ice #bubble #icebubble #art #lighting pic.twitter.com/ajJCy38DWA
— Create & Innovate (@Siah3_5) January 31, 2019
Someone in Minnesota had their toilet tank explode because the water inside froze ???? pic.twitter.com/fCBLjDwChx
— mistress misandry (@hannahtraining) January 31, 2019
When these are the INSIDE doors…you know we are Polar Vortexing ???? #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/ZiP1Fw4UBK
— Heidi Miler (@HeidiMiler) January 31, 2019
Took a break from science-ing indoors to casually throw boiling water off my deck, as you do #Chiberia #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/MEm6fxhxxs
— Lucianne Walkowicz (@shaka_lulu) January 30, 2019
I ran a mile to the harbor and mile back home, in between, I shot some photos at 7am with a windchill of -47º. #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/9qzhkthR2z
— Jake Hukee (@TrackingJake) January 30, 2019
Nature. You win again ????#sunrise #chiberia #lakemichigan #polarvortex #accuphoto #chicagoweather #chicago @accuweather @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/aUiXHcbHsz
— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) January 31, 2019
Frozen bubble video #bubble #frozenbubble #nature #video #missouri #winter #bubbles #bubblevideo #naturelovers #nature #weather pic.twitter.com/FJ8SjTM7Up
— Crystal (@angelgirlbroken) January 22, 2019
And if you think the polar vortex is a sign that global warming isn’t real, allow these children to explain the concept to you: