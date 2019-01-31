Google+ is shutting down in phases before it’s gone for good on April 2

Back in October, Google announced it would shut down its Google+ social network for consumers in August 2019 after finding that user data was exposed (business Google+ accounts will still live on). When another Google+ data leak was discovered just months later, Google announced the closure of Google+ would be accelerated to April 2019. And now we know the exact date Google+ is shutting down.

The company has announced that it will actually shut down Google+ in phases, starting next week and concluding with the complete closure of the service for consumers on April 2. In a blog post, Google said:

On April 2nd, your Google+ account and any Google+ pages you created will be shut down and we will begin deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts. Photos and videos from Google+ in your Album Archive and your Google+ pages will also be deleted. You can download and save your content, just make sure to do so before April. Note that photos and videos backed up in Google Photos will not be deleted. The process of deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts, Google+ Pages, and Album Archive will take a few months, and content may remain through this time. For example, users may still see parts of their Google+ account via activity log and some consumer Google+ content may remain visible to G Suite users until consumer Google+ is deleted.

Here’s the timeline Google has rolled out for the Google+ shutdown:

February 4: Users will no longer be able to create new Google+ profiles, pages, communities, or events. The ability to leave comments via your Google+ account will be removed from Blogger sites on this day too.

As you can now see, Google+ will effectively be toast by April 2. So if you want to preserve your Google+ data for posterity, be sure to download and save it before then.