Uber is no longer available in Barcelona

People in Barcelona will no longer be able to take Ubers–at least for the time being. Due to a new regulation enacted by the local authorities, the company has announced that it’s suspending its ride-hailing service, reports Reuters.

The new law, which was reportedly passed due to increased pressure from local taxi drivers, says that car services like Uber can only pick up riders after a 15-minute delay following the initial time of booking. “The new restrictions approved by the Catalan Government leave us with no choice but to suspend UberX while we assess our future in Barcelona,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

This may not be the end of Uber’s presence in the city, especially as it tries to find new revenue opportunities beyond ride sharing. Last year, it announced plans to grow its Uber Eats division, as well as acquired a bike-sharing service called Jump. As the company trudges toward going public, it continues to seek out new services it can offer globally to help it turn a profit.

You can read the full Reuters story here.