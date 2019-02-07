5 ways to improve your bad luck

Luck can operate in strange ways. Sometimes, what feels like a curse ends up being a blessing, or a seemingly amazing opportunity turns sour and causes nothing but fear and stress. Other times, an unfortunate incident leads to more bad luck, and then more, and more. In these situations, it’s easy to feel disillusioned and powerless.

But while you can’t control external circumstances, you can take action that helps you regain hope and a sense of optimism. While the following actions might not turn things around immediately, it can put you on better footing to create opportunities.

1. Put yourself in unfamiliar situations

When setbacks hit, it can be tempting to retreat from the world and do what’s comfortable and familiar. In some cases, this is a necessary first step of moving forward. However, you shouldn’t let yourself retreat for a prolonged period of time.

Richard Wiseman, a professor of psychology and author of The Luck Factor, told Stephanie Vozza in a previous Fast Company article, “Lucky people often go to considerable lengths to introduce variety into their lives.” Because of this, Wiseman said, they put themselves in situations where they can take advantage of “chance” encounters, and increase the odds of coming across unexpected opportunities.

2. Do something that lets you process your thoughts and emotions

Bad luck tends to bring bad feelings. When you experience it, your first instinct may be to try and suppress those feelings or push them away.

But you’ll be in a better place to move forward if you take the time to process those feelings productively. When writer Dana Robinson was laid off in 2007, she spent a lot of time writing about the uncertainties of her life. Not only did it offset the stress that she experienced, it also gave her the energy to pursue freelance opportunities, “which brought in a decent amount of pocket money,” she previously wrote in Fast Company.

3. Figure out how to course-correct your decisions

Sometimes unfortunate things happen because you made a bad decision, which you can’t always foresee. Rather than beating yourself up for taking the action that you took, it’s best to devise a plan to move forward.