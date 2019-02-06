These are the 4 essential components to becoming more courageous

At the current churn rate, about half of the S&P 500 companies will be replaced in the next 10 years, predicts Innosight , who are strategy consultants. And 52% of the companies on the Fortune 500 list in 2000 are no longer in business, reports the Harvard Business Review . It’s a matter of what got you here won’t keep you here, but change is hard, says Ryan Berman, author of Return on Courage: A Business Playbook for Courageous Change .

“We’re wired by evolution to be afraid of change,” says Berman. “At the center of you, calling the shots, is this thing called the central nervous system. We’re stuck in preservation mode, but to stay ahead of the competition, what we really need is to be courageous. You drive change, or change drives you. You must be willing to have courageous ideas; they’re the only thing that matters.”

Part of the problem is that many of us misunderstand what it takes to have courage. “There are several myths, but the biggest is that courage is being impulsive or careless,” he says. “That it’s a peripheral thing and not practical. That’s not true.”

Instead, courage is spotting a courageous opportunity in real time and having the ability to do something, even if it frightens you. “Knowledge plus faith plus action equals courage,” says Berman. “It has to be all three. Knowledge plus faith with no action is paralysis. Faith and action without knowledge is recklessness. Knowledge and action without faith is maintaining the status quo and staying safe.”

To be courageous, you need four building blocks, says Berman.

1. Talent

This is having the right talent to do the job at the highest level. At a company it starts with the people you recruit, says Berman.

“What’s the most beautiful thing about the most talented people?” he asks. “They never think they’re talented enough, so they keep pushing, working, and stretching themselves to be better. They have a constant desire to continue to grow their talents. They are driven, and they can be relied on to succeed time and time again.”