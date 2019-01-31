If the NFL is going to rethink its mission, now is the time

Though viewership numbers are down overall, reports of football’s death have been greatly exaggerated (so far). In fact, throughout last November’s U.S. election cycle, football dominated the ratings . Sports can be a welcome distraction and unifier during divisive times, despite the ways social issues play out on the field and the sidelines.

Football faces serious challenges, from player safety questions so significant they threaten the ability to secure insurance to a culture often associated with abuse. Yes, the NFL is hopefully finally putting some muscle behind the paeans to teamwork and sportsmanship. And there’s a crowded field of good causes supported by the league, its clubs, and individual players. In my view, that’s part of the problem.

Nike was right: You need to stand for something. I’d add that your purpose should be inspiring, measurable, and uniquely yours. What’s the purpose of the NFL beyond making money? Its mission is “inspire and unify fans and communities and leave a meaningful impact.” Bleh. For a sport that prizes work ethic, that purpose doesn’t work nearly hard enough. And that’s a shame (sometimes literally).

The NFL has what other organizations only dream of: The game has always gone beyond marketing, and truly matters to people. With its 100th anniversary starting with this Super Bowl, the NFL has a platinum opportunity to do more than celebrate its past. Smart companies use anniversaries to articulate a compelling forward-looking vision backed by a strategic program to bring that purpose to life. That’s what the NFL needs now.

From the looks of things, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL aren’t quite sure what its purpose should be in the modern era. That’s okay. Purpose is an ongoing journey, and an anniversary is the perfect opportunity to define a memorable and meaningful reason that football still matters, beyond beer and bragging rights.

At its best, defining a shared purpose takes bold top-down leadership as well as true bottom-up involvement, and a sideways-in view. For that NFL, that will take deep listening to the voices of current players, from the pros to Pop Warner. It will mean providing opportunities for fans to articulate why the football tradition matters to them, and what the brand should mean moving forward. It will require unprecedented willingness of coaches and owners to engage in new ways of thinking (and consult their millennial children, even).

Like other organizations that have been radically disrupted, the NFL needs to realize that storied old brands (Sears, anyone?) and truisms may not always be true. Rewind 10 years, and could anyone picture a celebrity turning down a star turn at the Super Bowl half-time show?And yet.