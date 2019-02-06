How to work at peak productivity–and know when to take a break

Being productive all the time is impossible. No matter how much effort you put in and how much endurance you have, you’ll eventually get worn down.

This is one of the key reasons why flexible work enables 78% of employees to be more productive. Those of you with flexible hours can work when you’re most efficient and have more freedom to stop and take breaks when needed.

But it only works if it’s executed properly.

It depends on being able to create a schedule that maximizes productivity, as well as being able to identify when you’re losing steam and knowing how to disconnect in a way that actually helps you recharge. Here are some pointers:

Schedule flow time

A good general rule of thumb is blocking out one-to-two-hour chunks of time in your calendar for uninterrupted work, so you can fully focus and reach your peak productivity. I like to call this “flow time” because it allows you to get into your creative flow. But you have to stay committed to getting into the rhythm; during that dedicated time, it’s critical to ignore any distractions or desires to stop working.

Try Timeboxing

Another useful productivity hack is timeboxing, which means allocating a pre-determined amount of time to finish a given activity. Timeboxing encourages you to find more efficient ways to finish tasks or at least finish in a reasonable amount of time. It also keeps you accountable, as you can use your calendar to track the activity and send a notification when it should be complete. Timeboxing was ranked as the top productivity strategy in a recent study published in Harvard Business Review.

Know when to disconnect

Scheduling strategies can only go so far. You should also be optimizing your productivity in real time by recognizing when you need to take a break and resume later when you can be more effective. There are obvious signs to look for, such as struggling to focus or finish basic tasks, or if you’re making a lot of little mistakes. To be clear, struggling to focus only justifies a break if you’re struggling to focus continually, despite your best efforts. If you’re simply distracted by a few things or slow at reading a boring, verbose email, you likely just need to suck it up, focus harder, and continue working.