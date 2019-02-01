Diversity: It’s not them, it’s you

I hear a lot of CEOs and managers say that they are trying to diversify their teams, but that not enough women or people from the black, Latinx, or LGBTQ communities are applying for their job openings.

The truth is, as the CEO or hiring manager, if your teams are not diverse it’s your fault. No one else’s.

I learned this the hard way. I had decided to diversify the teams at my company, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but also because our product appeals to a wide demographic, and I wanted to be sure that we were designing our product for everyone, not just a select few.

But, after a year of trying (posting on a wider range of job boards, creating an inclusivity page on our site, and signing a diversity pledge), I looked around at our 70-person company and we were still a bunch of (mostly) white guys. I didn’t understand why, so I made it my mission to find out.

I realized that I had few black friends and no Latinx business contacts. The truth is, I didn’t even know where to build those relationships. I tried to put myself in a black or brown developer’s shoes when applying for a job at my company. I couldn’t, because I had no information about how that would feel. I had no idea what it would feel like to be in the minority, so I set out to put myself outside of my comfort zone and try to find out.

My chance came in the shape of a barbershop. I had been going to the same book-online-and-get-someone-different-every-time barbershop for a long time. I needed a change. And I also needed a haircut. As I was driving one day, I noticed a black barbershop. I had never considered getting my haircut at a place that was frequented by predominantly black people before. This was my chance to be out of my comfort zone. I called and made an appointment.

All the chairs faced the middle of the room, which meant there was no way to escape being part of the group. Everyone was friendly, and no one did anything to make me feel like I wasn’t welcome. But they also didn’t change the way they were talking or what they were talking about. I felt nervous about joining in because I didn’t understand parts of the conversation.