New, life-saving AI can help doctors find deadly tumors much, much faster

Early detection through a CT scan can be the difference between life and death for lung cancer patients, improving the five-year survival rate from 16% to 56%. Radiology specialists, however, are in short supply and often overworked, leading to waiting lists and errors. Last February, San Francisco–based Arterys got FDA clearance to market a first-of-its-kind, AI-as-a-service software to help doctors quickly detect, measure, and track tumors and lesions in CT scans of the lungs and in MRI and CT scans of the liver. The technology builds upon what the company learned from Cardio AI, the first cloud-based AI platform ever approved by the FDA for diagnosing heart problems, which debuted a year earlier. By automating image-analysis tasks that radiologists typically perform manually, Cardio AI reduced evaluation time from 30 minutes to 15 seconds. CEO Fabien Beckers, who cofounded the company in 2011, expects similar efficiency gains with lung and liver scans, and the company is developing additional products, including one for breast scans. Arterys is cleared to operate in nearly 100 countries, and in August scored a five-year deal with a major French hospital system to deploy its AI platform. It’s currently used in 100 hospitals worldwide. “We’re not replacing humans,” says Beckers. “We’re giving them more information to make a more accurate diagnosis, and letting the system do manual tasks so they can [focus more] on the patient and their experience.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens