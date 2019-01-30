American Airlines is letting passengers stream free Apple Music for the first time

The next time you fly American Airlines, you can bring Zane Lowe, Julie Adenuga, and Ebro Darden with you. That’s because Apple Music and American Airlines have partnered to let subscribers stream their Apple Music in the sky, with no added fees, as long as they are subscribed to Apple’s $9.99/month subscription service , or are willing to sign up for the free trial from seat 44D, 9 to 5 Mac reports . The promotion begins Friday, February 1.

To take advantage of the feature, simply connect to the plane’s Wi-Fi system (no need to pay) with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, or Android device and then log in to your Apple Music account–that is, if you can remember your password.

This is the first time Apple Music has partnered with an airline, but it probably won’t be the last, because who doesn’t want the comforting tones of Zane Lowe whispering in their ear while they fly? Find out more here.