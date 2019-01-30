Trump is a climate change denier, so Jimmy Kimmel had kids explain why he’s wrong

One day, sooner than any of us is prepared for, the Earth will become completely uninhabitable and everything on it, including adorable baby kittens, will sink into the sea forever. Climate change is an extinction-level threat that some Democratic politicians are finally treating like an emergency . The imminent danger is so plain to see that even a child can grasp it.

And since Donald Trump refuses to do so, Jimmy Kimmel had some children explain it to him.

One thing that no scientist or Leonardo DiCaprio-type activist has ever said is that “climate change means that cold weather doesn’t exist.” Yet that hasn’t stopped smirking climate change deniers from touting the January polar vortex as some kind of definitive global warming debate checkmate. Amazingly, the president of the United States is among those who regularly mischaracterizes global warming this way. When he did so (for the umpteenth time) in a pair of recent tweets, Jimmy Kimmel sprung into action.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

The below video, which aired on Kimmel’s Tuesday night episode, features little kids explaining the concept of climate change to him in a way that he couldn’t possibly misinterpret.

Trump has a long history of climate change denialism. He claimed it was a hoax invented by the Chinese in one of the 115 times he tweeted about the issue as of 2017. Most of the tweets are either trolling us about the fact that it is cold during the winter, taking shots at Obama for taking the threat seriously, or suggesting that because the phrase “global warming” gave way to “climate change,” the whole concept is suspect. Below is just a smattering of these tweets.