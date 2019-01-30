Chicken nugget recall: Here’s what to do if you bought Tyson or Perdue products

If your Tyson Foods chicken nuggets seem particularly rubbery, it might be because they contain actual rubber. The company is recalling 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with pieces of rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday. Isn’t it nice that government is back to work to monitor these things?

The Tyson recall applies to the following:

Five-pound bags of Tyson white meat panko chicken nuggets

Produced on November 26, 2018

“Best if used by” date: November 26, 2019

Case code: 3308SDL03.

USDA mark of inspection number: P-13556

While there have been no reports of illness related to consumption of the potentially rubbery nuggets, the USDA suggests consumers throw them out or return them to the place of purchase, because no one wants that much extra roughage in their diets.

That’s not the only chicken nugget recall rocking the under-5 set: Perdue Foods is voluntarily recalling 16,011 pounds of its Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets, which were sold in 13 states, because the label does not make it clear that the item contains a milk allergen.

The Perdue recall applies to the following:

Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets

Use by date: March 11, 2019

Code date stamp range: s17009010-19009010

UPC Code 72745-00129

Perdue noted that the incorrect packaging applies to Fun Shapes nuggets sold in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Washington, D.C.

Customers who have purchased the product can call Perdue at 866-866-3703 for a full refund.