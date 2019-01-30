The Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower is now working at H&M

Christopher Wylie, the outspoken former Cambridge Analytica employee who went public about the company’s unethical practices , has a new job. He’s consulting for H&M, reports Bloomberg.

The whistleblower was known for his flashy pink hair, and now he can complement that with flashy H&M clothing. “Wylie’s main focus will be to help H&M get better insights on customers, products, and markets, as well as support work on ‘sustainable and ethical’ artificial intelligence,” Bloomberg writes. So it seems he’ll be doing something similar to what he did at Cambridge Analytica, albeit with a focus on it being both sustainable and ethical.

Best of luck with that, Christopher! Let’s hope that we don’t learn the clothing brand perpetrated global data malfeasance in the coming years.

You can read the full report here.