Uber’s new way to grow revenue: public transportation

Uber is certainly the biggest ride-hailing company out there, but it’s still losing a lot of money . It’s reportedly planning on going public this year, thus it’s also trying to figure out new ways to make more money. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, one new program involves public transportation.

Essentially, Uber sees an opportunity to provide riders with discounted rides to and from mass transit stops. These rides would be subsidized by the cities themselves. The company has worked with a few cities around the world before–including New Delhi and Cairo–and it’s now looking to increase these program further. The WSJ found new job ads in Australia for “four pilot projects related to public transit [that] were lined up.”

There’s already competition in this space. Lyft, for example, has offered discounted services to commuters trying to get to their public transportation stop, and other startups like Via are reportedly looking to bundle ride sharing with other forms of transportation. But if Uber can quickly scale such a program–as well as get cities to sign off–it could be a way to bring in some much-needed revenue.

You can read the full WSJ report here.