Facebook sidesteps Apple ban by paying teens to harvest data from their phones

Facebook has been paying teens and adults to install a “social media research” app that monitors pretty much everything they do on their phones, an investigation by TechCrunch reported on Tuesday evening.

The privacy-challenged social network has been quietly recruiting users from 13 to 35 and asking them to install a “Facebook Research” app that—albeit with opt-in consent, and a legalistic disclaimer—bypasses typical security features on iOS and Android. The app is then capable of vacuuming up data on everything from their browsing history to their encrypted phone conversations and even their Amazon order history.

How “Project Atlas” works

Since 2016 Facebook has been quietly paying users $20 a month to use the app, as well as compensation for referrals.

“The program is administered through beta testing services Applause, BetaBound and uTest to cloak Facebook’s involvement, and is referred to in some documentation as “Project Atlas” — a fitting name for Facebook’s effort to map new trends and rivals around the globe,” writes TechCrunch‘s Josh Constine.

Facebook has essentially done an end-run around Apple’s App Store, which banned a Facebook VPN app called Onavo Protect last year that also gathered similar data. The app was heavily marketed by Facebook after it purchased the company in 2013, but it was later revealed that Onovo was also a tool for gathering business intelligence. The app helped Facebook collect crucial data on people’s use of WhatsApp that helped justify its 2014 acquisition of that company for $19 billion.

The company apparently used digital ads offering people cash for participating in a “social media research” study. The sign-up pages for the studies make no mention of Facebook.

Once downloaded through Applause or other beta-testing apps, the Facebook Research app asks the user to download and install a so-called Enterprise Developer Certificate that gives Facebook an unusual level of access to their phone.

The developer certificate is intended, Apple says, only for distributing internal corporate apps; distributing such a certificate to non-Facebook employees appears to violate the spirit of Apple’s developer rules.