These damaging beliefs are ruining your chances of getting a promotion

There’s no doubt about it–you need to work hard to get a promotion. But unfortunately, being a dedicated employee doesn’t always cut it. You have to do a lot of upfront work and even prepare months in advance . You need to build relationships with decision-makers , and if you’re planning to advocate for it, you need to make sure that you time your ask appropriately.

Getting a promotion also requires you to have the right mindset, and give up the damaging beliefs that are probably holding you back. Here are some of the most common ones I see:

Results speak for themselves

To get a promotion, you usually need to demonstrate that you’ve exceeded expectations. So if you produced a PowerPoint–a bar or a line graph, even an infographic–showing consistently above target performance, that should be enough to get you promoted, right?

Maybe. But in today’s business world your company is looking at your performance and your potential. So in addition to articulating what you’ve done, you need to think about how your performance benefits the company as a whole, and how it reflects on what you can deliver.

For example, if you show that you’ve achieved 20% above target, what does that mean? Did you have softball targets? Did you have a real hardball target? You need to tell the story of what these numbers mean, and how you’ll translate that in your new role. Even if you’re not going for a managerial position, every promotion is an opportunity for you to demonstrate your leadership capabilities.

It’s up to your boss to give you the promotion

Your boss knows how good you are and is your loudest advocate. But unfortunately, that doesn’t always guarantee a title change.

When your boss brings up your name for promotion, he or she needs the support of other key stakeholders–your board, the CEO, your boss’s boss, and HR. Progress happens when others chime in with endorsements and supporting votes from others who know you a lot, a little, or even barely.