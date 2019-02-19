More than 70 percent of teachers use this marketplace for extra cash and lesson plans

Founded more than a decade ago by public school teacher Paul Edelman, New York City–based Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) enables educators to sell peer-rated lesson plans to one another. In January 2018, TpT expanded its reach with TpT for Schools, which allows administrators to place their own school- or district-wide orders for educational resources, including single-topic or full-year curricula, classroom management tools, and videos. More than 8,000 administrators in more than 80 countries have since joined the platform to do just that. “We think about TpT as unlocking the collective expertise and wisdom of teachers, across the country, around the world,” says CEO Joe Holland. The site is continually updated, and improved lesson plans (spanning all grade levels, subjects, and term lengths) drove TpT’s user base to about 6 million people last year. Holland considers the company’s popularity part of a “movement” toward more modular academics. Teachers receive a favorable percentage of all purchases—as much as 80%—with the remainder going to the for-profit company (some lessons are offered on the site for free). More than 70% of teachers in the U.S., Canada, and Australia are currently using the service, and last year TpT delivered more than $150 million directly to lesson-plan creators.