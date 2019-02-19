Modern Fertility’s $159 at-home test is revolutionizing fertility medicine

Modern Fertility began selling its $159 home fertility test last May, the first to measure eight reproduction-related hormones from a finger-prick sample. Recent medical advances have made finger-prick testing routine for drug analysis, nutrition monitoring, and HIV screening, but it wasn’t widely applied to fertility testing until Modern Fertility and its partner labs ran studies that confirmed the method’s accuracy for measuring target hormones. Previously, tests for these hormones required drawing blood and spending up to $1,500 at a clinic. Cofounder Afton Vechery hopes that Modern Fertility’s affordable test will become “as routine as a pap smear,” and appeal not just to the one in six couples who have trouble conceiving but to any woman interested in becoming pregnant in the future.