This startup is solving fashion’s waste problem with on-demand manufacturing

An estimated 15% of all clothes and shoes churned out daily in the $3 trillion global fashion industry go unsold and are dumped in landfills or–worse–incinerated. “Fashion is driven by guesswork months before something is sold in a store,” says Hal Watts, cofounder and CEO of London-based software company Unmade, which combats overproduction by enabling clothing brands to offer shoppers customizable items that are unlikely to sit on shelves. Unmade’s technology tracks everything from the unique design of a product to where it will be shipped, and aggregates orders to determine the optimal production schedule. These capabilities allow fashion brands to bring down the price of on-demand manufacturing substantially. (It still costs roughly 20% more than traditional manufacturing, but brands save further by eliminating waste and reducing warehousing costs.)