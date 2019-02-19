Opening a bank account? Just snap a selfie and this company can get you verified in minutes

Jumio is the service that allows you to upload a photo ID and snap a selfie to verify your identity for a bank, WeWork, or Airbnb account instantly. In 2018, the company launched a new AI lab, where researchers train algorithms to identify the fraud risk of an ID and automatically direct those that warrant further scrutiny to human reviewers. This mix of AI and human eyeballs cuts processing time from days to minutes. “The fraudsters always get smarter, and we’re always ahead of them,” says CEO Stephen Stuut. The company reported a 50% increase in enterprise customers and a 56% revenue increase in 2018, verifying 60 million identities.