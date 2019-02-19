Harry Potter and Luke Skywalker will teach your kid to code

As CEO of Kano, which makes kits that let anyone code and build their own computerized toys, Alex Klein is on a mission to “give [people] an understanding of—and influence over—the tech in their lives.” In October, Klein launched the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit, a $99 wand-building set that teaches users how to program accelerometers, magnetometers, and gestural controls—all while creating spells that make fireworks or cause objects to levitate on a computer screen. Kano sold more than 150,000 wands in its first two months of availability. Up next? A Star Wars–themed kit.