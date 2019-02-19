advertisement
Harry Potter and Luke Skywalker will teach your kid to code

[Illustration: Kevin Moran]
By David Lidsky1 minute Read





As CEO of Kano, which makes kits that let anyone code and build their own computerized toys, Alex Klein is on a mission to “give [people] an understanding of—and influence over—the tech in their lives.” In October, Klein launched the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit, a $99 wand-building set that teaches users how to program accelerometers, magnetometers, and gestural controls—all while creating spells that make fireworks or cause objects to levitate on a computer screen. Kano sold more than 150,000 wands in its first two months of availability. Up next? A Star Wars–themed kit.

