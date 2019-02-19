A quarter of Americans with bank accounts now use financial apps powered by this company’s technology

Mobile apps now allow consumers to trade stocks and crypto (Robinhood), save money (Acorns and Qapital), and make payments (Venmo)—and most have one thing in common: Plaid. Its technology, a suite of banking APIs, enables developers to connect new digital tools to legacy financial systems. A quarter of Americans with bank accounts now use services powered by Plaid, up from 13% in January 2018. Last year, the company launched Assets to automate asset verification for loan applicants. “We’ve digitized that process so it only takes a couple of minutes,” says cofounder and CEO Zach Perret.