Domino’s will not rest until it figures out every possible way to improve pizza delivery

Last year, Domino’s tallied more than 60% of its U.S. sales via digital orders, achieved its 30th straight quarter of same-store sales growth, and saw its stock rise 22% in a tumultuous market. These milestones were driven by the company’s efforts to get its pies into people’s hands as quickly as possible, including geofencing public parks to enable outdoor delivery and challenging cities to improve their roads in a cheeky, faux-PSA campaign. “The Grubhubs and Uber Eats of the world will [challenge] us,” says Art D’Elia, Domino’s chief brand and innovation officer. “We need to keep pushing ourselves to maintain our advantage.” Here’s a look at the company’s 45-year history of deploying product, tech, and marketing to pioneer advances in ordering and delivery.

1973, The 30-Minute Guarantee

The promise that customers would get their pizza within 30 minutes of ordering (or it’s free) finally ends in 1993 in the U.S., thanks to delivery runs that began to resemble a Fast & Furious prequel. But it did establish the brand’s commitment to speed.

2008, The Pizza Tracker

Domino’s introduces the online real-time progress bar to answer the age-old question: “Hey man, when’s the pizza gonna be here?” “Consumers love the transparency it provides,” says D’Elia. “We’re continuously looking for ways to bring new benefits to the tracker.”

June 2014, Steady Pizza

Ever get a pie where all the toppings have slid to one side? In Brazil, Domino’s creates a storage box containing a gyroscope that keeps a pizza even-keeled while strapped to a motorbike rider’s back. Alas, it’s just a short-lived marketing stunt.

October 2014, Voice Ordering

Dom, a Siri-esque voice assistant built to talk you through your order, is officially rolled out in Domino’s mobile app. “It allows our employees to focus on making pizzas instead of spending time on the phone,” says D’Elia.

May 2015, Domino’s AnyWare

This tech platform brings ordering into the 21st century, transforming any two-way communicator into a pizza-summoning machine. AnyWare enables customers to order via text­ing a pizza emoji, messaging Twitter or Facebook Messenger, or using a smartwatch or speaker.

October 2015, Domino’s DXP

The pizza chain outfits a customized Chevrolet Spark with a 140-degree warming oven that can carry up to 80 pizzas. Today, about 100 DXPs are deployed in Detroit, Boston, San Diego, Houston, New Orleans, and Seattle.