Unity Technologies helps developers use 3D animations for movies, architecture, cars, and more

Video-game development company Unity Technologies is known for software that lets developers build 3D animations, in real time, at a fraction of traditional costs. (Users pay Unity a flat subscription fee rather than a percentage of game revenues.) In 2018, the company expanded its 3D developer tool kit to a number of new industries, including architecture, film, and automotive. Lexus, for example, replaced its clay-modeling process with Unity to render the LC 500 sedan, while the visual-effects technicians behind the film Ready Player One and the Darren Aronofsky–produced Spheres used Unity to view virtual environments during production, obviating the need for costly adjustments in postproduction. In November, Unity won its first engineering Emmy, for Baymax Dreams, a series of animated shorts featuring the blimpy robot star of Disney’s Big Hero 6. Unity CEO John Riccitiello says his company is opening the doors to 3D development: “The world is better with more creators in it.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens